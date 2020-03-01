Global  

U.S. pumps $8.3 billion into coronavirus battle as more states report cases

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
A bill signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday will provide $8.3 billion to bolster the country's capacity to test for the fast-spreading new coronavirus and fund other measures to stem an outbreak that has now hit 21 states, with Pennsylvania and Indiana reporting their first cases.
 The coronavirus outbreak spread across the United States on Thursday, surfacing in at least four new states. In response to the rapidly growing virus, Congress quickly approved more than $8 billion to fight the outbreak. According to Reuters, the death toll from the respiratory illness has risen to...

