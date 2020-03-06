Global  

McCoy Tyner, Jazz Piano Powerhouse, Is Dead at 81

NYTimes.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Mr. Tyner, who first attracted wide notice as a member of John Coltrane’s groundbreaking quartet, influenced virtually every pianist in jazz.
