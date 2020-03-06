Global  

Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell team up for Nashville tornado relief concert, sells out in less than 2 hours

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The lineup for Monday's Nashville tornado relief show also features Sheryl Crow, Brothers Osborne, Margo Price, Yola and more.
News video: Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Nashville tornado relief effort

Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Nashville tornado relief effort 00:36

 Taylor Swift has donated $1 million dollars to aid Nashville, Tennessee tornado relief efforts.

Hundreds of volunteers work to rebuild Donelson [Video]Hundreds of volunteers work to rebuild Donelson

The cleanup continues in Donelson, where the neighborhood surrounding Donelson Christian Academy was hit especially hard.

Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million to Tennessee Tornado Relief [Video]Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million to Tennessee Tornado Relief

Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million to Tennessee Tornado Relief Two tornadoes struck central Tennessee this week, resulting in at least 24 fatalities and hundreds of buildings destroyed. Swift took to her..

Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell to Headline Nashville Tornado Relief Concert

Brothers Osborne, Margo Price and The Black Keys guitarist Dan Auerbach will be joining the three country singers at the fundraiser held at Nashville's Marathon...
Tennessee Titans take to battered streets of Nashville to help with tornado relief

"We're just out here to try to give them a little bit of hope," Titans general manager Jon Robinson said of his team's relief efforts.
HallField920

HallField920 Nashville Tornado: Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile Set for Benefit Show – Rolling Stone https://t.co/OXutjLOZwk 14 minutes ago

NaomiJRichard

Naomi Richard BRANDI CARLILE, BROTHERS OSBORNE, DAN AUERBACH, JASON ISBELL, MARGO PRICE, SHERYL CROW, YOLA - CHARITY BENEFIT CONC… https://t.co/vEkKMNVyQJ 41 minutes ago

lahigh500

LA Hightower Nashville Tornado: Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile Set for Benefit Show – Rolling Stone https://t.co/whLTlNgp6G 50 minutes ago

jasonferrell

Jason Ferrell RT @SPIN: .@Danauerbach, @SherylCrow, @jasonisbell, @BrandiCarlile, @sopharela and More to Play @ToNashWithLove Tornado Benefit Show https:… 52 minutes ago

Carsonraml

Whiskeyprayer RT @RedDirt_Roots: Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile Set for Nashville Tornado Relief Concert ‘To Nashville, With Love’ will also feature Broth… 1 hour ago

journalsentinel

Journal Sentinel A Tennessee tornado victims benefit concert featuring some of the leading voices in Nashville music takes place Mon… https://t.co/meqbi1C2vS 2 hours ago

ajcruz14th_aj

aj cruz RT @thebootdotcom: .@brandicarlile, @JasonIsbell, @brothersosborne, @AshleyMcBryde + many, many more are coming together to help their fell… 2 hours ago

krc062

@krc062 RT @RScountry: Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, and Sheryl Crow are set to perform at a Nashville tornado relief concert on March 9th https://… 3 hours ago

