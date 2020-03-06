Global  

Tiger still not ready, will miss The Players Championship

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The strongest field of the year at The Players Championship will be without the biggest draw in golf. Tiger Woods isn’t playing. Woods will miss The Players Championship for the first time when not recovering from any of his nine surgeries. His agent, Mark Steinberg at Excel Sports Management, said in […]
