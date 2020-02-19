Global  

Nazi flag display at Sanders rally sparks broad condemnation

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The display of a Nazi flag by a man at a Bernie Sanders campaign rally in Arizona drew condemnation from Jewish American groups and his main rival in the Democratic presidential primary on Friday amid ongoing worries about Democratic candidates’ security at public events. Images of a flag depicting the Nazi swastika […]
News video: Man Waves Nazi Flag at Bernie Sanders Rally

Man Waves Nazi Flag at Bernie Sanders Rally 01:29

 Man Waves Nazi Flag at Bernie Sanders Rally A man was kicked out of a Bernie Sanders' rally in Arizona after he waved a Nazi flag from a balcony. The man was booed by the rest of the crowd and was promptly removed from the venue by security. The appearance of a Nazi flag was widely denounced on...

Arizona man described as white supremacist drapes Nazi flag at Sanders rally [Video]Arizona man described as white supremacist drapes Nazi flag at Sanders rally

Glendale man described as a white supremacist was kicked out of Sen. Bernie Sanders' Thursday rally in Phoenix after draping a flag with a swastika on it.

Thai motorists shocked by huge Nazi swastika painted on truck [Video]Thai motorists shocked by huge Nazi swastika painted on truck

Drivers were shocked when they saw this truck with a huge Nazi swastika painted on the back. The outrageously offensive 18-wheel lorry used for carrying construction materials was travelling on a..

'Despicable & Horrific': Nazi Flag Waved at Bernie Sanders’ Rally Spawns Massive Outcry


RIA Nov.

Bernie Sanders, Jewish Groups Condemn Nazi Flag Display at Arizona Rally


TIME

GloriaERodrigu7

Gloria E Rodriguez Nazi Flag Display at Sanders Rally Sparks Broad Condemnation https://t.co/obUg5L6FsO via @snopes 33 seconds ago

connorwolf15

connor RT @BriannaWu: No matter who you support for president, we all need to condemn this hateful display of a Nazi flag at last night's Bernie S… 3 minutes ago

beerscouts

Evilbunny Pottymouth Nazi flag display at Sanders rally sparks broad condemnation - CNBC https://t.co/d3oCL6fcEw via @GoogleNews 6 minutes ago

V1kkiLynn

🏳️‍🌈Vikkilynn🦋🛡️ I once hosted with, the help of friend, a Holocaust Days of Remembrance at my work. I chauffeured a Holocaust Survi… https://t.co/dZ9p66fGii 6 minutes ago

SharonP83012021

Sharon Powell RT @billm9: Nazi flag display at Sanders rally sparks broad condemnation (from @AP) https://t.co/oGtWVJ5UNO 14 minutes ago

LadyMar71484320

LadyMary RT @HollyWilhelm4: Can you imagine if this happened at a Trump Rally? Where is media asking @BernieSanders to disavow this??? https://t.co/… 26 minutes ago

