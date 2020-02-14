Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Nottingham Forest 0-3 Millwall: Matt Smith scores hat-trick for Gary Rowett's Lions

Nottingham Forest 0-3 Millwall: Matt Smith scores hat-trick for Gary Rowett's Lions

BBC News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Matt Smith's hat-trick boosts Millwall's Championship play-off hopes as they convincingly beat promotion challengers Nottingham Forest.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Craig Smith lights up Islanders with first career hat trick [Video]Craig Smith lights up Islanders with first career hat trick

Craig Smith scores twice in the 1st and adds one more in the 2nd, leading the Predators to a 5-0 shutout win with his first career hat trick

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

EFL issue Coronavirus update ahead of Nottingham Forest v Millwall

Nottingham Forest v Millwall match preview – The Reds continue their Sky Bet Championship promotion push tonight as they welcome Gary Rowett’s Millwall to...
Nottingham Post Also reported by •talkSPORT

Nottingham Forest v Millwall: How to watch tonight's match, live stream & TV details

Nottingham Forest v Millwall: How to watch tonight's match, live stream & TV detailsNottingham Forest v Millwall | All you need to know to watch tonight's Championship clash
Nottingham Post


Tweets about this

UKNewsBot1

UK Sports News Bot Nottingham Forest 0-3 Millwall: Matt Smith scores hat-trick as Lions boost promotion hopes - Sky Sports https://t.co/8s0IU47Uz7 6 minutes ago

ImAWood

CharlieGeorgeWood RT @NewsAtDen: REPORT and talking points: Sensational #Millwall blitz Forest as Matt Smith claims the match ball - https://t.co/K2uiUmSAEh… 12 minutes ago

CascaResist

resist casca Matt Smith hat-trick cuts down Forest and helps Millwall close gap to top six https://t.co/qZzzGpafT8 https://t.co/VoU3gJDNbi 12 minutes ago

ImAWood

CharlieGeorgeWood RT @NewsAtDen: #Millwall's Gary Rowett on hat-trick hero Matt Smith, and the tactical thinking - including where they thought they could ex… 15 minutes ago

EblancPaull

paull eblanc Matt Smith hat-trick cuts down Forest and helps Millwall close gap to top six https://t.co/0XtGIpO74V https://t.co/DadTn6KBvn 26 minutes ago

JordanCoyjordan

jordan coy BBC Sport - Nottingham Forest 0-3 Millwall: Matt Smith scores hat-trick for Gary Rowett's Lions https://t.co/cXdJ7kCnUV 31 minutes ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Matt Smith hat-trick cuts down Forest and helps Millwall close gap to top six | Football Matt Smith destroyed No… https://t.co/Hyg50gpEVv 32 minutes ago

followb75749171

followback Nottingham Forest 0-3 Millwall: Matt Smith hat-trick stuns promotion hopefuls https://t.co/JKXpBfqllF https://t.co/QkxcgeEMt9 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.