Sanders hits Biden over Social Security, trade, as new U.S. presidential contests loom

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders launched a full-throated attack against Joe Biden on Friday, assailing his Democratic presidential rival over his record on trade, abortion, gay rights and Social Security, as the pair faced a slew of crucial nominating contests next week.
News video: Sanders goes after Biden on Iraq War, trade agreement votes

Sanders goes after Biden on Iraq War, trade agreement votes 01:49

 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders used his speech on Super Tuesday to contrast his voting record in the U.S. senate with that of former Vice President Joe Biden, who voted to authorize the use of force in Iraq in 2002.

Recent related news from verified sources

Democrats Biden, Sanders feud over Social Security, trade as new contests loom

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden renewed a spat over their Social Security and trade policies on Friday as the Democratic presidential rivals faced a slew of crucial...
Reuters

The Social Security Change All but 1 Presidential Candidate Supports

Hint: It's also the American public's most popular proposed change.
Motley Fool


