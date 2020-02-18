Global  

Valencia held at Alavés to 1-1 before Atalanta visit in CL

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Valencia was held at Alavés to 1-1 on Friday, four days before it must overcome a big deficit to stay in the Champions League. Valencia’s winless streak on the road reached five consecutive games as it stayed in seventh place in the Spanish league. Valencia will host Italian side Atalanta on […]
