'Same blunders': Does California cruise ship risk a repeat of 'failed' Japan coronavirus quarantine?

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
More than 3,500 people are stuck in their rooms on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California as the ship awaits coronavirus results.
News video: Another Coronavirus Patient Has Died In California

Another Coronavirus Patient Has Died In California 00:38

 The Grand Princess cruise ship is expected to dock in San Francisco on Thursday. This specific cruise ship has been in the news quite a bit over Coronavirus suspicions. The CDC is investigating a "small cluster" of coronavirus cases associated with its previous voyage. The first patient to die of the...

