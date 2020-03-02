Global  

London fire: Oxford Street partially closed by shop blaze

BBC News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Oxford Street is partially closed as fire crews tackle a blaze at a shop in central London.
News video: Authorities respond to fire in Oxford Street in London

Authorities respond to fire in Oxford Street in London 02:26

 Authorities in London respond to a fire on Oxford street on Friday (Match 6).

Oxford Street fire: Dozens of firefighters called to blaze at gift shop in busy area of London


Telegraph.co.uk

Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze in central London

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze at a gift shop in central London which has left Oxford Street partially closed.
Belfast Telegraph

