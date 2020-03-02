Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > As schools around the region make tough calls on coronavirus, Seattle Public Schools announce they will remain open

As schools around the region make tough calls on coronavirus, Seattle Public Schools announce they will remain open

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
As school districts and colleges around the region go online-only or close, Washington state’s largest school district released a statement Friday saying they won’t be doing that: Seattle Public Schools will remain open. The district’s reasoning, the announcement said, beyond listening to health officials, is making sure children receive the different services they need — […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus | India update: 6th case in Jaipur; Noida schools being sanitised

Coronavirus | India update: 6th case in Jaipur; Noida schools being sanitised 04:34

 India reported its sixth case of Covid-19 coronavirus infection on Tuesday. An Italian tourist tested positive for the novel strain of the virus. He is being treated at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The latest case was confirmed a day after two more people were found infected...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

All Central Bucks Schools Will Reopen On Monday [Video]All Central Bucks Schools Will Reopen On Monday

The school district canceled classes for five schools on Friday after people within the district were exposed to a confirmed coronavirus patient.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:21Published

Coronavirus: Schools and universities closed as state of emergency declared in West Bank and Gaza [Video]Coronavirus: Schools and universities closed as state of emergency declared in West Bank and Gaza

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas declared a 30-day state of emergency on Thursday (March 5th) after coronavirus cases were reported in Bethlehem. Footage filmed on Saturday (March 7th)..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Building operators eager for coronavirus info as one Seattle tower closed Monday

As the novel coronavirus spreads across the Seattle region, the people who manage and operate much of the area's commercial real estate are hungry for...
bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters

'Do we really want to close schools?' U.S. authorities resist coronavirus closures

Like many Seattle residents, Andrew Davidoff is demanding schools close to slow the country’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak, but as in other U.S. cities...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesNPRSydney Morning HeraldJapan TodayCBS News

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.