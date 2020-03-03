Government is preparing as number of coronavirus cases in Australia rises

Global  

As the number of coronavirus cases in Australia grows, the federal government has been talking about epidemic planning in the aged-care sector.
Coronavirus spreads, states plan for worst

As the number of coronavirus cases in Australia grows, the federal government has been talking about epidemic planning in the aged-care sector.
Number of coronavirus cases across Australia jump to more than 40

NSW Health is alerting passengers who were on five separate flights from Asia in the past week after a number of people tested positive for coronavirus.
