Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Mormon students protest BYU stance on same-sex behavior

Mormon students protest BYU stance on same-sex behavior

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — After Brigham Young University two weeks ago dropped a section from its strict code of conduct that had prohibited all expressions of homosexual behavior, bisexual music major Caroline McKenzie felt newfound hope that she could stop hiding and be herself. She even went on a date with another woman. That […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

High School Bans All Students From Games Over Poor Fan Behavior [Video]High School Bans All Students From Games Over Poor Fan Behavior

A Massachusetts high school has temporarily banned students from attending athletic events due to a string of recent inappropriate behavior in the stands. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mormon Church rebukes BYU students with letter stating homosexual behavior ‘not compatible’ with its principles

Utah’s Brigham Young University on Wednesday clarified its stance on homosexuality, stating in a letter that “same-sex romantic behavior” is not allowed on...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EdwHahn

EdwHahn Stand your ground, BYU. https://t.co/KnzhvuuO0t via @ABC 56 minutes ago

ResisterDot

#ResisterSquadSister Mormon students protest BYU stance on same-sex behavior - @ABC News https://t.co/5vSjRLlOD1 3 hours ago

RickArtz50

GayNewsNet Mormon Students Protest BYU Stance on Same-Sex Behavior https://t.co/RSLlw8qbEt 7 hours ago

BuddhstAmerican

Lovlydaze Bigotry and hate lives —> Mormon students protest BYU stance on same-sex behavior https://t.co/rjWpgk0gFt 7 hours ago

hotlesbiandate

lesbianonlinedating Mormon students protest BYU stance on same-sex behavior - WFMJ: Mormon students protest BYU stance on same-sex beha… https://t.co/WjTu0toisM 8 hours ago

SexNewsLady

Sex News Lady Mormons protest BYU stance on same-sex behavior https://t.co/SRE7KiyOQk 8 hours ago

bcnn1

BCNN1 Mormon students protest the Mormon-owned Brigham Young University for their stance on same-sex behavior as stated i… https://t.co/8dNVybPr6N 8 hours ago

EINGayRights

EIN Gay Rights Mormon students protest BYU stance on same-sex behaviour https://t.co/N8E25wEXv5 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.