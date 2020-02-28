Global  

Trump picks Mark Meadows as new White House chief of staff

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump announced Friday that he has selected outgoing Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., as his next White House chief of staff, tapping one of his most stalwart congressional allies to run the White House as he navigates a critical reelection year. “I have long known and worked with Mark, […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says lawmaker Meadows to become White House chief of staff

President Donald Trump said on Friday that Republican U.S. Representative Mark Meadows will become White House chief of staff.
Reuters Also reported by •BBC NewsMediaite

White House Chief of Staff Accuses Media of Only Covering Coronavirus to ‘Bring Down’ Trump

White House Chief of Staff Accuses Media of Only Covering Coronavirus to ‘Bring Down’ TrumpDespite the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern, acting White House chief of staff Mick...
The Wrap Also reported by •NYTimes.comReuters

