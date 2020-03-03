Global  

Trump abruptly replaces acting chief of staff Mulvaney with North Carolina lawmaker

Reuters Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump parted ways on Friday with acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and replaced him with conservative lawmaker and close ally Mark Meadows, who was a strong Trump defender during the Democratic impeachment drive.
Mark Meadows Replaces Mick Mulvaney As Chief Of Staff

Mark Meadows Replaces Mick Mulvaney As Chief Of Staff 00:24

 President Donald Trump just named Mark Meadows as his new Chief of Staff.

Conservative congressman from North Carolina once suggested that then-US President Barack Obama was not born in the US.
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney will be replaced by Republican representative Mark Meadows, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday.
