Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > AP Q&A with NCAA chief medical officer on COVID-19

AP Q&A with NCAA chief medical officer on COVID-19

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Less than two weeks away from the start of the NCAA Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, the association is considering how to proceed safely amid an outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19. The NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel said Friday it is “not recommending cancellation or public spacing of athletic and related events scheduled to occur […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

JHU not allowing fans at NCAA men's basketball tournament amid coronavirus fears [Video]JHU not allowing fans at NCAA men's basketball tournament amid coronavirus fears

Following Maryland's first three confirmed cases of COVID-19, Johns Hopkins University will not allow fans to attend the first two rounds of this weekend's NCAA Division III men's basketball..

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:59Published

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published


Tweets about this

USANewsChannels

USA NewsChannels AP QA with NCAA chief medical officer on COVID-19 https://t.co/ePmJLAIJ9Z https://t.co/gzKjUisjZL 27 minutes ago

librariesval

Valerie Hawkins RT @AP_Top25: A Q&A with NCAA chief medical officer on COVID-19 with March Madness drawing near. by @ralphdrussoap https://t.co/bxZANUoz… 1 hour ago

GuyCSmith1

Guy C Smith RT @KOINNews: The NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel is discussing contingency plans that include playing games with only essential personnel p… 2 hours ago

KOINNews

KOIN News The NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel is discussing contingency plans that include playing games with only essential p… https://t.co/Rm8mfZaFJj 2 hours ago

A2znews_org

A2ZNews AP Q&A with NCAA chief medical officer on COVID-19 ---read more https://t.co/fynXIuHGkT 2 hours ago

EventSafetyCan

Event Safety Canada AP Q&A With NCAA Chief Medical Officer on COVID-19 #COVID-19 #eventsafety https://t.co/6zMfBLEx6o 2 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News AP Q&A with NCAA chief medical officer on COVID-19 https://t.co/tyTVI03f4z 3 hours ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts AP Q&A With NCAA Chief Medical Officer on COVID-19 https://t.co/ogVgQkMKOY 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.