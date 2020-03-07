Global  

U.S. raises travel alert levels for Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan over coronavirus

Reuters Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
U.S. raises travel alert levels for Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan over coronavirusThe U.S. State Department on Friday raised its alert level for travel to Azerbaijan, warning Americans to reconsider travel there due to a coronavirus outbreak and response measures implemented by the country's government.
News video: Port: San Diego could take a hit by travel worries over coronavirus

Port: San Diego could take a hit by travel worries over coronavirus 02:24

 The Port of San Diego is taking extra precautions with cruise lines amid heightened awareness surrounding the coronavirus.

