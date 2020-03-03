Woody Allen's memoir release canned by publisher days after employee walkout

Global  

SBS Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Hachette Book Group decided to cancel the planned release following days of public criticism and a walkout by employees.
News video: Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir

Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir 00:48

 Ronan Farrow has condemned executives at his publisher Hachette after they announced plans to release his father Woody Allen's memoir.

Publishing house staff stage walk-out over Woody Allen memoir [Video]Publishing house staff stage walk-out over Woody Allen memoir

Staff at publishing house Little, Brown and Company staged a walkout on Thursday to protest plans to release Woody Allen's memoir.

Woody Allen's long-delayed memoir set for release [Video]Woody Allen's long-delayed memoir set for release

Woody Allen's memoir will finally be published in the U.S. next month, after multiple publishers reportedly rejected it last year.

Publisher drops Woody Allen's memoir amid Ronan Farrow criticism, employee protests

Hachette Book Group has decided not to move forward with publishing Woody Allen's memoir intended for release in April.
USATODAY.com

After Woody Allen's Memoir Was Signed, Book Publisher's Employees Walk Out

Two days after Ronan Farrow announced he "can't work with" Hachette Book Group after its acquisition of Woody Allen's memoir, employees of the publishing house...
NPR

snkw1974

Stanley Ng Kok Wah Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir https://t.co/h9E3usvYEI Hachette Book Group has officially… https://t.co/NhMwrbsZxI 13 minutes ago

le_luk

Luk RT @washingtonpost: Woody Allen’s publisher cancels plans to release his memoir https://t.co/3lliOOXNzM 17 minutes ago

the_bby__

Rey RT @ajplus: Woody Allen's publisher dropped his memoir after staff walkouts. His daughter, Dylan Farrow, says he molested her as a child,… 23 minutes ago

unhiddenness

official toilet paper vendor RT @kalebhorton: Congratulations to Woody Allen on the release of his new memoir: I’m A Pedophile. 29 minutes ago

AshkaITsolution

Ashkaveli Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir https://t.co/2aLcR7RRDT https://t.co/Y6Zv2AmpZO 31 minutes ago

PrayIdaho

PrayIdaho 🐇🕳 RT @CABRAXAS10: Woody Allen's been dumped by his publisher. Hachette Book Group had agreed to release Woody's memoir 'Apropos of Nothing' -… 31 minutes ago

BritishHeraldUK

British Herald The publisher of filmmaker Woody Allen's forthcoming memoir said on Friday it had scrapped plans to release the boo… https://t.co/M6MJAJtdZX 39 minutes ago

kellyklock4

Kelly Klock RT @ABC: JUST IN: Woody Allen’s publisher cancels the planned release of his memoir, calling the decision "a difficult one." The move follo… 41 minutes ago

