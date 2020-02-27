Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Hellebuyck gets 6th shutout, Jets top Golden Knights 4-0

Hellebuyck gets 6th shutout, Jets top Golden Knights 4-0

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves for his league-leading sixth shutout of the season, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night. Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and an assist, Kyle Connor got his team-leading 36th goal and Mathieu Perreault […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vegas Golden Knights grant kids wishes [Video]Vegas Golden Knights grant kids wishes

Kids get to skate with Golden Knights players, tour practice arena and more as part of Make-A-Wish Foundation wishes.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:45Published

Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves, Brayden McNabb hold youth hockey clinic [Video]Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves, Brayden McNabb hold youth hockey clinic

Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves was joined by fellow teammate Brayden McNabb for a youth hockey clinic Thursday afternoon.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hellebuyck gets 6th shutout, Jets top Golden Knights 4-0

Hellebuyck gets 6th shutout, Jets top Golden Knights 4-0Hellebuyck gets 6th shutout, Jets top Golden Knights 4-0
FOX Sports

NHL roundup: Knights ride Fleury's 61st shutout past Oilers

Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves en route to his fifth shutout of the season in leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.caFOX Sports

Tweets about this

robjannetty

rob jannetty Hellebuyck gets 6th shutout, Jets top Golden Knights 4-0 https://t.co/VfscvsXKx9 2 hours ago

kittycatrj

kitty cat Hellebuyck gets 6th shutout, Jets top Golden Knights 4-0 https://t.co/KcYI5hL99D 2 hours ago

SharkyGreen

#VGKWarmiesGuy - Christopher Green RT @8NewsNow: TOUGH KNIGHT: VGK gets shutout on the road, 4-0 against the Winnipeg Jets. https://t.co/WSmHRA2INm 2 hours ago

8NewsNow

8 News NOW TOUGH KNIGHT: VGK gets shutout on the road, 4-0 against the Winnipeg Jets. https://t.co/WSmHRA2INm 2 hours ago

SkaterSkip101

Skater Skip "Hellebuyck Gets 6th Shutout, Jets Top Golden Knights 4-0" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/EsGH6NuYNE 3 hours ago

NHLJets3

NHL Jets Hellebuyck gets 6th shutout, Jets top Golden Knights 4-0 https://t.co/bnPXVtTA09 3 hours ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports Hellebuyck gets 6th shutout, Jets top Golden Knights, 4-0. https://t.co/h1oyusJ4Cm 3 hours ago

SportsRadioSrvc

Sports Radio Service NHL podcast with Joe Lami: Sens Ryan gets ovation scores hat trick; Jet's Hellebuyck gets fifth shutout; plus more… https://t.co/vClcHlCz7J 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.