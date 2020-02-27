Hellebuyck gets 6th shutout, Jets top Golden Knights 4-0
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves for his league-leading sixth shutout of the season, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night. Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and an assist, Kyle Connor got his team-leading 36th goal and Mathieu Perreault […]
Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves en route to his fifth shutout of the season in leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on... Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times •CBC.ca •FOX Sports
