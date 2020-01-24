Opelka beats Istomin in opening match of Davis Cup qualifier

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

HONOLULU (AP) — Reilly Opelka of the United States beat Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-2, 7-5 in the opening match of a Davis Cup qualifier Friday night. Opelka, 22, who made his Davis Cup debut last year, breezed through the match in 1 hour, 21 minutes. He had a strong service game, including 10 aces, […]


