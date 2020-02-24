Global  

LeBrilliant: James’ 37 points lead Lakers past Bucks 113-103

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to win his showdown with fellow All-Star Game captain Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-103 on Friday night in a clash of the NBA’s conference leaders. Anthony Davis scored 14 of his 30 points in […]
