South Korea's coronavirus cases rise to 6,767 with most cases traced to church

Reuters Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
South Korea's coronavirus cases rose to 6,767 on Saturday, up by 174 from late Friday, with more than 60% of the total cases linked to a secretive church at the center of the country's outbreak, health authorities said.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: New Travel Restrictions On Italy, South Korea To Enter U.S.

Coronavirus Update: New Travel Restrictions On Italy, South Korea To Enter U.S. 00:17

 Vice-President Mike Pence says all travelers coming to the U.S. on direct flights from Italy and South Korea will now be screened for coronavirus. More than 5,300 people have tested positive for coronavirus in south korea. Italy has more than 2,500 positive cases.

