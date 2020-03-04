Cricket: Fifty times a day, secret behind Shafali Verma's trademark shot

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

India opener Shafali Verma dancing down the track to hit back over the bowler's head may look ridiculously effortless but it is the result of practising the shot at least 50 times a day, says the coach who nurtured the batting sensation. India opener Shafali Verma dancing down the track to hit back over the bowler's head may look ridiculously effortless but it is the result of practising the shot at least 50 times a day, says the coach who nurtured the batting sensation. 👓 View full article

