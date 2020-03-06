Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay in false passport case

Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay in false passport case

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Brazilian football star Ronaldinho and his brother were caught using false papers while traveling from Sao Paulo to Asuncion. They were found using Paraguayan passports which they said they thought had been a present.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay in false passport case

Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay in false passport caseSoccer star Ronaldinho has been arrested in a hotel in Paraguay's capital after authorities said he entered the country with falsified documents
FOX Sports

Ronaldinho in shock after arrest in alleged passport fraud

Brazilian football great Ronaldinho is in shock after his arrest for allegedly entering Paraguay with a false passport, one of his lawyers has said. Ronaldinho...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.