Lakers' LeBron James says he won't play games without fans amid coronavirus concerns

USATODAY.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Despite growing fears over the coronavirus, LeBron James was clear: "If I show up to an arena and there are no fans in there, I ain't playing."
 As some of Italy’s biggest sporting events are played in March, the players on the field are unlikely to hear any cheers, as coronavirus fears have barred crowds from attending games. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.

