Australia vs India, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for AUSW vs INDW in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Final

ICC WOMEN'S WT20: RAIN WASHES OUT SEMI-FINAL, TEAM INDIA ENTERS MAIDEN FINAL | OneIndia News

India progressed to their first Women's T20 World Cup decider after rain ruined the semi-final as England were sent home without taking to the field. Thursday's first semi-final was abandoned due to rain in Sydney, with India automatically qualifying for Sunday's showpiece in Melbourne as Group A...