Canada's first case of coronavirus not linked to travel suggests we need to expand our surveillance systems to prevent an explosion of new cases, infectious disease experts say.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Brit racked 5m steps travelling across Mexico to Canada on foot A brave Brit has racked up five MILLION steps travelling across the entire length of America from Mexico to Canada -- on foot. Mary Mansfield, 40, suffered with crippling headaches for 15 years - but.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this Aspie for peace! Why doctors say we need to cast a wider net for COVID-19 in Canada https://t.co/1pnzNDApUy 39 seconds ago Shawn Goldwater Why doctors say we need to cast a wider net for COVID-19 in Canada | CBC News https://t.co/6nlBXnZtqS 9 minutes ago Jaan Pill Why doctors say we need to cast a wider net for COVID-19 in Canada https://t.co/B2ZsFc06aV https://t.co/kAmMCILx2z 37 minutes ago Melted1 RT @CBCToronto: Why doctors say we need to cast a wider net for COVID-19 in Canada https://t.co/Jr28Yjiatz https://t.co/fq98pDt5vW 40 minutes ago Jonathan Knight Why doctors say we need to cast a wider net for COVID-19 in Canada | CBC News https://t.co/tqYeKCWThV 51 minutes ago OnTheGroundNews.ca Why doctors say we need to cast a wider net for COVID-19 in Canada: Canada's first case of coronavirus not linked t… https://t.co/itZyLOINcn 2 hours ago BMICalculator Canada Why doctors say we need to cast a wider net for COVID-19 in Canada https://t.co/aJNY7B0SII https://t.co/TnnSnZn261 2 hours ago Bonnie RT @CBCHealth: Why doctors say we need to cast a wider net for COVID-19 in Canada https://t.co/D5PiM31NSa https://t.co/bpbORD4yEs 2 hours ago