Road Safety World Series 2020: Preview, schedule, squads and all you need to know

DNA Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Giving fans a chance to relive their favourite legends once again, the Road Safety World Series 2020 will see cricketing veterans from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa join forces to create awareness for road safety through sports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Road Safety World Series: Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends face Brian Lara's West Indies Legends in opener

 The opening match of the Unacademy Road Safety World Series between the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends and Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends will be held...
Zee News

Excited to get another chance to play with Sachin Tendulkar, says Virender Sehwag ahead of Road Safety World Series

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag will be part of the Road Safety World Series and he said he is excited about the event. He also spoke about he is looking...
DNA


