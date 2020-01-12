Davis Cup Qualifiers 2020: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran lose as Croatia take 2-0 lead against India

DNA #DavisCupQualifiers: #RamkumarRamanathan, #PrajneshGunneswaran lose as #Croatia take 2-0 lead against #India . . .… https://t.co/wgCuxW6ZTp 3 hours ago

Khel Now India trailed Croatia at the end of the day's play in the Davis Cup qualifiers in Zagreb. Prajnesh Gunneswaran was… https://t.co/9RYxGHt7pl 8 hours ago

IndiaTodayFLASH RT @ITGDsports: #DavisCupQualifiers | Playing against world number 37 and the 2014 US Open Champion, Ramkumar played a fearless brand of te… 10 hours ago

India Today Sports #DavisCupQualifiers | Playing against world number 37 and the 2014 US Open Champion, Ramkumar played a fearless bra… https://t.co/aBECZneGr6 10 hours ago

Firstpost Sports Ramkumar Ramanathan lost a dogfight with Marin Cilic in one of the best matches of his career after unforced errors… https://t.co/30ZQhU4ti9 12 hours ago

News18 Sports India chose Ramkumar Ramanathan over number one singles player Sumit Nagal for their clash against Croatia in the… https://t.co/SMZpdDK1Gp 1 day ago