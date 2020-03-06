Global  

Grand Princess cruise remains in limbo, waiting to dock, with 21 coronavirus cases

USATODAY.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Thousands on Grand Princess remain in limbo as they awaited to learn when and where the ship will dock. 21 people aboard tested positive for coronavirus.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: 3,500 People Quarantined On Cruise Ship Awaiting Test Results

Coronavirus Update: 3,500 People Quarantined On Cruise Ship Awaiting Test Results 02:27

 Nearly 3,500 people trapped on board a cruise ship are certainly hoping for the best as they await coronavirus test results; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Coronavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship To Dock At Port Of Oakland [Video]Coronavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship To Dock At Port Of Oakland

Passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship told KPIX the captain announced the ship will dock at the Port of Oakland. Betty Yu talked with one of the thousands of passengers via Facetime.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:47Published

Family Says It Took 4 Days For Doctors On Grand Princess To See Woman With Heart Condition [Video]Family Says It Took 4 Days For Doctors On Grand Princess To See Woman With Heart Condition

The daughter-in-law of a woman who suffers from a heart condition on the Grand Princess cruise ship where 21 people have tested positive for coronavirus said it took four days, and multiple phone..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:54Published


Cancer patient on Grand Princess cruise ship might miss treatments due to coronavirus quarantine

A passenger aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship with stage 4 cancer fears she may miss her next round of chemotherapy if she's forced to stay on the...
FOXNews.com

Grand Princess cruise passengers, crew await coronavirus test results: What we know

More than 3,500 people are stuck on board Princess Cruises' Grand Princess off the coast of California as the ship awaits coronavirus test results.
USATODAY.com


Siadasha

Strange Country RT @howroute: Grand Princess cruise with 3,500 passengers from 50 countries remains in limbo outside San Francisco. 21 #coronavirus cases,… 10 minutes ago

blogosum

Blogosum Travel #news: Grand Princess cruise remains in limbo, waiting to dock, with 21 coronavirus cases… https://t.co/wZNWoAm3mV 53 minutes ago

Unoff_Events

Unofficial_Events RT @KyivPost: 49 Ukrainian nationals are in quarantine aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship. Of the 3,500 people on board, 21 have teste… 2 hours ago

RussTaylor622

Russ Taylor Grand Princess cruise remains off shore, waiting for answers about docking and testing. https://t.co/GpT0qwh8Kt via @GoogleNews 2 hours ago

_oftoday_

of today Grand Princess cruise remains off shore, waiting for answers about docking and testing Thousands on Grand Princess… https://t.co/uXtMw7G9cc 2 hours ago

punishedkomrade

Komrade J RT @toad_spotted: Americans’ unbridled passion for cruises putting disabled children and their families at risk: The woman,remains hospita… 4 hours ago

JAG_atthebeach

Kacey’s Uncle John 🐶🇺🇸🏝 RT @CraigRozniecki: "Grand Princess cruise remains in limbo, waiting to dock, with 21 coronavirus cases" - https://t.co/tgOPrD2yN0 5 hours ago

CarRentalCOSpr

CarRentalColoradoSpr Grand Princess cruise remains in limbo, waiting to dock, with 21 coronavirus cases https://t.co/A0yuhVoqMQ… https://t.co/1b4gksz9qA 5 hours ago

