Coronavirus daily news update, March 7: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, continue to pop up around the Puget Sound region. In total, 15 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease. Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and […]
