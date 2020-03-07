Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Erik Prince Recruits Ex-Spies to Help Infiltrate Liberal Groups

Erik Prince Recruits Ex-Spies to Help Infiltrate Liberal Groups

NYTimes.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Mr. Prince, a contractor close to the Trump administration, contacted veteran spies for operations by Project Veritas, the conservative group known for conducting stings on news organizations and other groups.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Investigation Reveals Erik Prince Hired Ex-Spies To Infiltrate Labor Unions, Liberal Campaigns

Investigation Reveals Erik Prince Hired Ex-Spies To Infiltrate Labor Unions, Liberal Campaigns 00:42

 Erik Prince is the brother of Education Secretary and billionaire Betsy DeVos. He's also a sometimes unofficial advisor to President Trump. According to Business Insider, Prince worked to recruit former spies to infiltrate left-wing organizations. Undercover operatives recorded leaders in liberal...

Recent related news from verified sources

👉 Erik Prince Recruits Ex-Spies to Help Infiltrate Liberal Groups via Hvper.com


Upworthy

Contractor with links to Trump recruited ex-spies to infiltrate Democratic campaigns, liberal groups

WASHINGTON — Erik Prince, the security contractor with close ties to the Trump administration, has in recent years helped recruit former American and British...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

meNabster

theNabster #Doom #Gloom RT @FPWellman: This is chilling. We have a mercenary supporter of the President of the U.S. running spies on his political opponents. I can… 3 minutes ago

maryfrancesbr54

Mary Frances Fleming RT @easternpacific2: For those who still doubt that the former Republican party has become Trump 's Tiki Torch Nazi party I give you Gestap… 4 minutes ago

kf7uw

Neil Andreas RT @Normsmusic: Erik Prince Recruits Ex-Spies to Help Infiltrate Liberal Groups, contacted veteran spies for operations by Project Veritas,… 6 minutes ago

JohnThomasJGT

John Thomas RT @luizlemuz: #Watergate much, #fatnixon? #DerangedDonnie much worse than Tricky Dick. #OneVoice1 https://t.co/ZVKy6cmkyv 6 minutes ago

timmmyk

Tim Kirk RT @WendySiegelman: Erik Prince Recruits Ex-Spies to Help Infiltrate Liberal Groups - Prince contacted veteran spies for operations by Proj… 7 minutes ago

CryptoICT

CryptoICT (by @bortseb) https://t.co/7X2LbZOeKQ Erik Prince Recruits Ex-Spies to Help Infiltrate Liberal Groups. Mr. Prince, a contractor c… https://t.co/wZztHkmk1E 8 minutes ago

aint_so_bad

bront a. RT @NickJuravich: One should really be prepared for ANY news story in 2020, but I was not expecting "Brother of Education Secretary recruit… 10 minutes ago

Skepmi

SHARON, DEMOCRAT FOREVER ✍️ RT @WillWelds: Erik Prince Recruits Ex-Spies to Help Infiltrate Liberal Groups https://t.co/ptzOHg3b1P 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.