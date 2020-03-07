theNabster #Doom #Gloom RT @FPWellman: This is chilling. We have a mercenary supporter of the President of the U.S. running spies on his political opponents. I can… 3 minutes ago

Mary Frances Fleming RT @easternpacific2: For those who still doubt that the former Republican party has become Trump 's Tiki Torch Nazi party I give you Gestap… 4 minutes ago

Neil Andreas RT @Normsmusic: Erik Prince Recruits Ex-Spies to Help Infiltrate Liberal Groups, contacted veteran spies for operations by Project Veritas,… 6 minutes ago

Tim Kirk RT @WendySiegelman: Erik Prince Recruits Ex-Spies to Help Infiltrate Liberal Groups - Prince contacted veteran spies for operations by Proj… 7 minutes ago

CryptoICT (by @bortseb) https://t.co/7X2LbZOeKQ Erik Prince Recruits Ex-Spies to Help Infiltrate Liberal Groups. Mr. Prince, a contractor c… https://t.co/wZztHkmk1E 8 minutes ago

bront a. RT @NickJuravich: One should really be prepared for ANY news story in 2020, but I was not expecting "Brother of Education Secretary recruit… 10 minutes ago