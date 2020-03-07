Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: Dozens trapped as China quarantine hotel collapses

Coronavirus: Dozens trapped as China quarantine hotel collapses

BBC News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The hotel in Quanzhou was being used as a coronavirus quarantine facility, state media says.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: China's coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses, killing at least 7

China's coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses, killing at least 7 03:16

 PLEASE EDIT

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ten Dead, 23 Still Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed China Hotel [Video]Ten Dead, 23 Still Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed China Hotel

Reuters reports 23 people remain trapped in the rubble of a collapsed hotel in the port city of Quanzhou, China. The hotel was being used to quarantine people under observation for the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China [Video]Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China

Several people have died and more remain trapped after a hotel, where people were being observed for coronavirus, collapsed in China on Saturday evening. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: At least four dead in China quarantine hotel collapse

The search for survivors goes on at the Quanzhou hotel being used as a coronavirus quarantine facility.
BBC News

China quarantine hotel collapse 'traps 70'

A hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine has collapsed in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, media reports say.
SBS


Tweets about this

HyggeNot

NotHygge RT @KingAJ40: Not Clear on what caused the collapse?🤪 Are you guys serious? We all know China is a communist country & I bet I could guess… 2 minutes ago

LoLoMead

Lois RT @me_doze: China. steel. BBC News - Coronavirus: Dozens trapped as China quarantine hotel collapses https://t.co/1UIFeR6l2z 11 minutes ago

iamtommytruong

Melburnian RT @ChinaInFocusNTD: China's #coronavirus #quarantine hotel collapses, dozens trapped Watch full video on @ChinaInFocusNTD https://t.co/9t… 23 minutes ago

GrivicicMaryann

MA Grivicic⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Destiny3650: Geeeeeezzzzzz!!!! Coronavirus not only taking out people in China, but taking out buildings too? I just can’t....but serio… 24 minutes ago

Est_InApril

TIP 🦋 RT @YahooNews: NEW: At least 70 trapped as coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China https://t.co/Ib2y1wZdpu https://t.co/zp0ZxSWPYF 2 hours ago

TPE_connect

www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com Coronavirus quarantined hotel in China's Quanzhou city collapses, dozens trapped.... || #China #Quanzhou #Fujian… https://t.co/YIWM89Aazr 2 hours ago

antonyhk

廢老一個 RT @MrAnonymous1972: @Freedomnow71 "China's coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses, dozens trapped | China in Focus - NTD" https://t.co/lM… 2 hours ago

ILovesMyUSA

ILovesMyUSA 🇺🇸 RT @TwitterMoments: A hotel used for medical observation of people who had contact with coronavirus patients collapsed in Quanzhou, China,… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.