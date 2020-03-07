Global  

New York declares state of emergency due to coronavirus

FT.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The number of confirmed cases in the state has jumped to 76 out of more than 300 across US
News video: Coronavirus: Kerala issues stern warning to individuals not disclosing travel history | Oneindia

Coronavirus: Kerala issues stern warning to individuals not disclosing travel history | Oneindia 03:21

 KERALA ISSUES STERN WARNING TO INDIVIDUALS NOT DISCLOSING TRAVEL HISTORY AS FIVE OF A FAMILY IN KERALA HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, TAKING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF INFECTED PEOPLE IN THE COUNTRY TO 39. SEVEN PEOPLE DIED AFTER A HOTEL BEING USED AS A CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE CENTER COLLAPSED...

Coronavirus Update: New Hampshire Health Officials On Latest Cases In State [Video]Coronavirus Update: New Hampshire Health Officials On Latest Cases In State

New Hampshire health officials address two new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total cases in the state to four.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 15:09Published

New York declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

There are 76 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State, including 11 in New York City.
CBS News Also reported by •NYTimes.com•FOXNews.com•FT.com•DNANews•24biz•journals•Reuters•Reuters India•Newsday

Tweets about this

c_siera

C C Siera RT @rhowardbrowne: Here we go ........... the fear has invaded America. The media is complicit! #COVID19 Cuomo declares state of emergen… 3 seconds ago

trapper29

Gary R. Hayden ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️🦅🦅🍀🍀 RT @MinazotaGurl: Gov Cuomo NY, called State of Emergency due to Covid-19. https://t.co/PK9pKmO67X 5 seconds ago

Garden219

Garden2 RT @mog7546: Gov #Cuomo Declares #CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY in #NewYork He said 11 cases are in New York City, 57 cases are in Westchester Cou… 54 seconds ago

Wil_Johnson1

† Crusader Stay calm As Coronavirus Cases Rise, New York State Declares Emergency https://t.co/oSXMymfy1v via @BreitbartNews 1 minute ago

BarrettTangier

Tangier barrett RT @thehill: Officials have reported 76 cases of coronavirus in New York, including 10 people who are currently hospitalized, Governor Cuom… 2 minutes ago

FunInMia

FunInMia RT @Nofearnofavors4: Coronavirus: US deaths rise to 19 as New York declares state of emergency https://t.co/gRkvQiYeRr 2 minutes ago

judi2489

ツJudi RT @MrsWubbleyou: New York declares a state of emergency, N. Italy goes into lockdown, UK residents stockpile toilet rolls. I still don’t g… 4 minutes ago

mymichelle2682

Michelle Adkins RT @howroute: New York Governor Cuomo declares state of emergency as #coronavirus cases rise to 76 after infected taxi driver walked in to… 5 minutes ago

