Doughty makes 8 3s as No. 17 Auburn beats Tennessee 85-63

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Samir Doughty made 8 of 13 3-pointers and finished with 32 points as No. 17 Auburn beat Tennessee 85-63 Saturday, snapping a two-game skid in the regular-season finale. Auburn (25-6, 12-6) now heads to Nashville to defend its Southeastern Conference Tournament championship in winning fashion after the Tigers had lost four […]
