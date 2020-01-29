Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Former cabinet minister Steven Del Duca elected new Ontario Liberal leader

Former cabinet minister Steven Del Duca elected new Ontario Liberal leader

CBC.ca Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The beleagured Ontario Liberals have chosen Steven Del Duca to replace former premier Kathleen Wynne and lead the party as it rebuilds from a catastrophic election defeat two years ago.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tony Blair endorses Ian Murray for Labour deputy role [Video]Tony Blair endorses Ian Murray for Labour deputy role

Former prime minister Tony Blair has given his endorsement to Ian Murray to become Labour's next deputy leader. The Edinburgh South MP is up against former shadow cabinet members Rosena Allin-Khan,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published

The Phenomenon Documentary movie [Video]The Phenomenon Documentary movie

The Phenomenon Documentary movie trailer HD “THE PHENOMENON” is the first high-production-value documentary to assemble the pieces of the UFO puzzle into a startling, up-to-the-minute picture,..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Steven Del Duca wins Ontario Liberal leadership race

Wynne-era cabinet minister and former MPP Steven Del Duca has won the leadership of the party on the first ballot, securing 59 per cent of support.
CTV News

Ontario Liberals face some big challenges — and one huge opportunity

Steven Del Duca is poised to win the Ontario Liberal leadership — and could become the front-runner to replace Premier Doug Ford.
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

caleady

Calvin Eady RT @CBCCanada: Former cabinet minister Steven Del Duca elected new Ontario Liberal leader https://t.co/sJYzfI9Lsi https://t.co/DY1PA9Qxse 5 seconds ago

TheSpec

Hamilton Spectator Ontario Liberals crowned former cabinet minister Steven Del Duca as their new party leader Saturday. https://t.co/Dhfdzp1dYd 3 minutes ago

sblydorp

Stacey Blydorp RT @CBCQueensPark: BREAKING: The new Ontario Liberal party leader is former cabinet minister Steven Del Duca #onpoli #olpldr https://t.co… 4 minutes ago

CBCOttawa

CBC Ottawa Former cabinet minister Steven Del Duca elected new Ontario Liberal leader https://t.co/fvnuGssbgJ #ottnews #ottawa https://t.co/12rPoiY9ZH 5 minutes ago

casualcactii

🌈☘️🐔🍷 RT @JeffreyLuscombe: My candidate won! Now let’s come together and beat ⁦@fordnation, fellow Libs ! ⁩: Former cabinet minister Steven Del D… 5 minutes ago

iamacanuck

🇨🇦 🇬🇾 Trying to leave a smaller Footprint 👣 RT @CBCToronto: Former cabinet minister Steven Del Duca elected new Ontario Liberal leader https://t.co/spJX0MXx5G https://t.co/Ro1oiKtVi9 5 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Former cabinet minister Steven Del Duca elected new Ontario Liberal leader https://t.co/pxE2ENL6fa https://t.co/YTwqQpLtc5 6 minutes ago

KamilKaramali

Kamil Karamali Ontario Liberals crowned former cabinet minister Steven Del Duca as their new party leader Saturday. #onpoli https://t.co/ohGxef0ZoR 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.