SpoCoLibraryDistrict #MeToo #abouttime #GeeYaThink Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir - Woody Allen’s publisher has… https://t.co/0hMQa0V127 42 minutes ago Linda RT @TRobinsonNews: Publisher Cancels Plans to Release Woody Allen Memoir Amid Outcry https://t.co/qspQLG3jEl https://t.co/iZZdqTCk0A 1 hour ago Red Deer Advocate Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir https://t.co/otIHuAM1oP 3 hours ago Maisha Barnett Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir https://t.co/IvZ4OYxSVq 3 hours ago KENS 5 The announcement Friday by Hachette Book Group follows days of criticism focused on allegations that Allen sexually… https://t.co/Ss0n6CrEY4 4 hours ago 9NEWS Denver Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir https://t.co/aWqgcdc3BZ 4 hours ago WKYC 3News Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir https://t.co/bmRzCkvRSw 5 hours ago cherry lemon RT @Tinman1295: Well he is actually a F'N pervert/diddler... Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir. https://t.co/F8aMr56m… 5 hours ago