Stay away from rumours, follow doctors' advice: PM Modi on coronavirus contagion
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise across the world and in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked people to stay away from rumours and emphasised on the need to follow the advice of doctors in this regard. He also asked people to avoid handshakes and start greeting others with “namaste” once again. “I appeal to my fellow countrymen to stay away from rumours regarding...
PM Modi cautions people against believing rumours about Coronavirus; SBI chairman assures depositors of Yes Bank; ED questions Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor; Javadekar says Kerala channels were restored to protect press freedom; EAM S Jaishankar says India is getting to know who its friends really...