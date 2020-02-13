Global  

Stay away from rumours, follow doctors' advice: PM Modi on coronavirus contagion

Saturday, 7 March 2020
Stay away from rumours, follow doctors' advice: PM Modi on coronavirus contagionAs the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise across the world and in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked people to stay away from rumours and emphasised on the need to follow the advice of doctors in this regard. He also asked people to avoid handshakes and start greeting others with “namaste” once again. “I appeal to my fellow countrymen to stay away from rumours regarding...
News video: PM Modi: Great time to greet one another with Namaste| Oneindia News

PM Modi: Great time to greet one another with Namaste| Oneindia News 03:24

 PM Modi cautions people against believing rumours about Coronavirus; SBI chairman assures depositors of Yes Bank; ED questions Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor; Javadekar says Kerala channels were restored to protect press freedom; EAM S Jaishankar says India is getting to know who its friends really...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Telangana Minister eat chicken to end rumours related to coronavirus [Video]Telangana Minister eat chicken to end rumours related to coronavirus

Telangana Minister eat chicken to end rumours related to coronavirus

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04Published

Medical staff in Wuhan shave heads to reduce risk of contagion [Video]Medical staff in Wuhan shave heads to reduce risk of contagion

Hundreds of doctors and nurses in Wuhan are cutting their hair short or even shaving their heads, to avoid cross-infection when treating coronavirus patients.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stay away from rumours, consult doctors, avoid handshakes: PM Modi's guide to tackling Coronavirus

Moreover, Modi also interacted with the with owners of Jan Aushadhi Kendras and beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna.
DNA

PM Modi’s Brussels visit for India-EU summit deferred over coronavirus outbreak: MEA

PM Modi’s Brussels visit for India-EU summit deferred over coronavirus outbreak: MEAPrime Minister Narendra Modi will not be visiting Brussels after India and the European Union decided to call off the India-EU summit in view of advice by health...
WorldNews Also reported by •DNA

