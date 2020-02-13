Stay away from rumours, follow doctors' advice: PM Modi on coronavirus contagion

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

As the number of As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise across the world and in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked people to stay away from rumours and emphasised on the need to follow the advice of doctors in this regard. He also asked people to avoid handshakes and start greeting others with “namaste” once again. “I appeal to my fellow countrymen to stay away from rumours regarding... 👓 View full article

