Trump Names Mark Meadows Chief of Staff, Ousting Mick Mulvaney

WorldNews Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Trump Names Mark Meadows Chief of Staff, Ousting Mick Mulvaney(Written by Peter Baker) President Donald Trump on Friday pushed out Mick Mulvaney, his acting White House chief of staff, and replaced him with Rep. Mark Meadows, a stalwart conservative ally, shaking up his team in the middle of one of the biggest crises of his presidency. Trump announced the change on Twitter after arriving in Florida for a weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate, choosing to make one of the most significant switches he can make in his White House on a Friday night when most of the country had tuned out news for the weekend. As a consolation prize, the president named Mulvaney a special envoy for Northern Ireland. Trump’s decision to push out Mulvaney came as the president...
 President Donald Trump parted ways on Friday with acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and replaced him with conservative lawmaker and close ally Mark Meadows, who was a strong Trump defender during the Democratic impeachment drive. Olivia Chan reports

