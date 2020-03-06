Global  

Saudi Arabia detains three members of royal family: report

WorldNews Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia detains three members of royal family: reportRIYADH: Saudi authorities have detained three royal family members including two senior princes, the US media reported Friday, signalling the powerful crown prince is further tightening his grip on power. Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, a brother of King Salman, and the monarch's nephew Prince Mohammed bin Nayef were taken from their homes early Friday by royal guards after being accused of treason, the Wall Street Journal reported citing unnamed sources. The New York Times also reported the detentions, adding that Prince Nayef's younger brother Prince Nawaf bin Nayef had also been detained. Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The detentions mark the...
Saudi Arabia arrests at least three members of royal family

Mohammed bin Salman appears to be trying to exert even greater control over the kingdom
FT.com

Saudi Arabia 'arrests two members of royal family'


Telegraph.co.uk


