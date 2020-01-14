Global  

Harvey Weinstein sentence should reflect 'lifetime of abuse' – prosecutors

Saturday, 7 March 2020
Harvey Weinstein sentence should reflect 'lifetime of abuse' – prosecutorsMovie mogul was convicted of rape in New York last month Court filing says producer ‘treated others with inhumanity’ Harvey Weinstein’s record of sexual attacks and harassment against women dates back to the 1970s in a “lifetime of abuse” in which he “trapped women into his exclusive control and...
News video: Weinstein Takes Up Residence In Rikers Island Jail

Weinstein Takes Up Residence In Rikers Island Jail 00:36

 Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was transferred to New York's Rikers Island jail complex on Thursday. According to Reuters, Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault last week. The former producer was a key force behind acclaimed films such as “The English Patient” and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gigi Hadid on track to join Harvey Weinstein s*x abuse trial jury [Video]Gigi Hadid on track to join Harvey Weinstein s*x abuse trial jury

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been called as a potential juror for Harvey Weinstein’s s*x assault case.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Weinstein's prison sentence should reflect 'lifetime of abuse' - prosecutors

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein should get a prison sentence that reflects not only his conviction for sexually assaulting two women, but a "lifetime of...
Reuters India

Weinstein’s prison sentence should reflect ‘lifetime of abuse’, say prosecutors

Throughout his adult life, Weinstein has shown a “staggering lack of empathy, treating others with disdain and inhumanity, says Manhattan District Attorney
Hindu

