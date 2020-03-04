Global  

Coronavirus: World ‘on the verge’ of 100,000 confirmed cases, says WHO

WorldNews Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: World ‘on the verge’ of 100,000 confirmed cases, says WHO“We are now on the verge of reaching 100,000 confirmed cases” of coronavirus, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. Since the coronavirus outbreak began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, it has infected about 100,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,000, mostly in China. Italy is the worst affected country in Europe with a death toll of 148. South Korea has suffered the biggest outbreak outside of China with 44 deaths and 6,593 infections. Here is a breakdown of the cases and the outbreakd not on the island of Ireland as of the afternoon of Friday, March 6th. China The country’s central province of Hubei, excluding the provincial...
