Signed off: MLB limits spring autographs amid virus outbreak

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A baseball fan’s treasure trove sat on a table outside the San Francisco Giants clubhouse Saturday morning — hundreds of baseball cards signed by the franchise’s biggest stars. Buster Posey, Hunter Pence, Evan Longoria and more, all ready for eager autograph seekers at the club’s spring training home in Scottsdale. A […]
