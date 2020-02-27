(((Melissa L))) Signed off: MLB limits spring autographs amid virus outbreak - ABC News - https://t.co/NKSJqIt5Fr via @ABC 15 minutes ago Liz V Signed off: MLB limits spring autographs amid virus outbreak https://t.co/TjlGhDYPNm via @MailOnline 20 minutes ago Rappin Mitch Signed off: MLB limits spring autographs amid virus outbreak https://t.co/6qaATxxpnK 36 minutes ago Agatha Dejaeger "Signed Off: MLB Limits Spring Autographs Amid Virus Outbreak" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/Eb0uv9ViJR 38 minutes ago Steve Coville Signed off: MLB limits spring autographs amid virus outbreak https://t.co/3C9vE2H9zW 1 hour ago The Sports Network Signed off: MLB limits spring autographs amid virus outbreak https://t.co/RzHoN4Dtfg https://t.co/wSDMJwGFyM 2 hours ago Gabrielle Butler RT @WTOP: With coronavirus confirmed in both Florida and Arizona, some Major League Baseball teams are considering having their players pre… 2 hours ago Julian Khan "Signed Off: MLB Limits Spring Autographs Amid Virus Outbreak" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/Pye6vpWsnr 2 hours ago