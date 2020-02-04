Global  

Matt Gaetz made light of coronavirus by wearing a gas mask; a constituent just died of it

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Days after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., wore an enormous gas mask during a House floor vote on an emergency funding package for the coronavirus response, the congressman announced that a resident in his northwestern Florida district had died of covid-19. Gaetz said in a statement late Friday that he was “extremely saddened to learn of […]
