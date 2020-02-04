Matt Gaetz made light of coronavirus by wearing a gas mask; a constituent just died of it

Woman screaming at TV Gaetz made light of virus with gas mask. Now a constituent is dead https://t.co/qgmI7t6Uh4 7 seconds ago ste180🌊❄️⚡💥 RT @PhilipRucker: Rep. Matt Gaetz made light of coronavirus by wearing a gas mask. Now one of his constituents has died. https://t.co/IZFeC… 12 seconds ago Michelle RT @joncoopertweets: Florida coronavirus death in Rep. Matt Gaetz’s district comes days after criticisms he made light of the epidemic http… 25 seconds ago Mollye Barrows RT @washingtonpost: Resident dies in Rep. Matt Gaetz’s district, days after congressman made light of epidemic with massive gas mask https:… 57 seconds ago J.D RT @kylegriffin1: Matt Gaetz made light of coronavirus by wearing a gas mask. Now one of his constituents has died. https://t.co/K95EJn96GK 1 minute ago Jeanene Lorey RT @putinsgay: Low Life GOP Traitor Trash Pond Scum Matt Gaetz made light of coronavirus by wearing a gas mask. Now one of his constituents… 1 minute ago Charles White RT @hazydav: Matt Gaetz made light of coronavirus by wearing a gas mask. Now one of his constituents has died. https://t.co/fDwgDZVoDK 1 minute ago margaret flowers RT @RedTRaccoon: Matt Gaetz made light of coronavirus by wearing a gas mask. Now one of his constituents has died. https://t.co/pTU47luI… 2 minutes ago