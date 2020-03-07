Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Italy > Italy set to lock down Lombardy after coronavirus jump

Italy set to lock down Lombardy after coronavirus jump

Reuters Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Italy is set to lock down its wealthiest and most populous region, which includes the financial capital Milan, as part of tough new measures expected to be approved on Saturday to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: 8 New Coronavirus Cases In Illinois, Including Teenager

8 New Coronavirus Cases In Illinois, Including Teenager 02:11

 The state's top medical officials are quick to say the jump in cases is not a surprise. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

E. Bay Schools Remain Open As Teachers Demand Supplies To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]E. Bay Schools Remain Open As Teachers Demand Supplies To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

As more and more events are canceled and companies shift to telecommuting, educators are wondering why schools aren't doing the same thing. Wilson Walker reports some teachers can't even get basic..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:21Published

Coronavirus Update: Grand Princess Passenger Exodus Grinds On; Some Evacuees Head To Bay Area Hotels [Video]Coronavirus Update: Grand Princess Passenger Exodus Grinds On; Some Evacuees Head To Bay Area Hotels

As hundreds of passengers aboard the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship continued their slow exodus to a two-week quarantine, some people learned they will be quarantined at some Bay Area..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Italy poised to lock down Lombardy after coronavirus jump

Italy is set to impose a virtual lockdown on its wealthiest and most populous region, which includes the financial capital Milan, as part of tough new measures...
Reuters

Coronavirus jump | Italy poised to lock down Lombardy

The new rules include telling people not to enter or leave Lombardy, which is home to some 10 million people, as well as 11 provinces in four of Italy's 19 other...
Hindu


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.