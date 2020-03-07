Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > UFC 248 LIVE updates: Israel Adesanya faces Yoel Romero, Zhang Weili battles Joanna Jedrzejczyk

UFC 248 LIVE updates: Israel Adesanya faces Yoel Romero, Zhang Weili battles Joanna Jedrzejczyk

The Age Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Follow all the action live from UFC 248 as two belts go on the line with Israel Adesanya facing Yoel Romero and Zhang Weili doing battle with Joanna Jedrzejczyk in Las Vegas.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Best of UFC 248

The best photos from UFC 248, which is headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero and Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
USATODAY.com

UFC 248 play-by-play and results

MMA Junkie is reporting live in Las Vegas from UFC 248, which is headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero and Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewshubSport

Newshub Sport Main card of #UFC248 moments from getting underway #AdesanyaRomero https://t.co/5jsiucp8Jb https://t.co/GVVh0zVqS8 8 seconds ago

1STOPSP0RT

1STOPSP0RT UFC 248 LIVE: Fighter overcomes horror ‘destroyed eye’ injury as prelims get nasty https://t.co/NaV8iVQXSt 26 minutes ago

SaraJerezMtz

Sara RT @skellly: Live coverage including round-by-round updates for the full pay-per-view card starts at 9 pm ET Israel Adesanya 🆚 Yoel Romero… 58 minutes ago

skellly

Sherry Kelly Live coverage including round-by-round updates for the full pay-per-view card starts at 9 pm ET Israel Adesanya 🆚… https://t.co/qNJ5Mfi0QS 59 minutes ago

SaraJerezMtz

Sara RT @jazztastasmdf: Live coverage including round-by-round updates for the full pay-per-view card starts at 9 pm ET Israel Adesanya 🆚 Yoel… 2 hours ago

jazztastasmdf

UFC MMA NEWS Live coverage including round-by-round updates for the full pay-per-view card starts at 9 pm ET Israel Adesanya 🆚… https://t.co/OkBOg3xZ6E 2 hours ago

theagesport

The Age Sport RT @RonnyLerner: The preliminary card is up next at #UFC248 , follow all the action live right here https://t.co/S96kEfMAoq @theagesport 2 hours ago

RonnyLerner

Ronny Lerner The preliminary card is up next at #UFC248 , follow all the action live right here https://t.co/S96kEfMAoq @theagesport 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.