UFC 248 LIVE updates: Israel Adesanya faces Yoel Romero, Zhang Weili battles Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|
|
Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Follow all the action live from UFC 248 as two belts go on the line with Israel Adesanya facing Yoel Romero and Zhang Weili doing battle with Joanna Jedrzejczyk in Las Vegas.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
Best of UFC 248The best photos from UFC 248, which is headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero and Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
USATODAY.com
UFC 248 play-by-play and resultsMMA Junkie is reporting live in Las Vegas from UFC 248, which is headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero and Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this