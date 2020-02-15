Tim Hortons scraps Roll Up The Rim contest cups amid coronavirus fears

Starbucks won't allow use of reusable mugs over coronavirus fears. The coffee giant will still give a 10-cent discount for bringing in cups from home.

'We did fall down there': Tim Hortons apologizing after app wiped out balances for some users As Tim Hortons prepares to go digital with Roll Up the Rim To Win next week, the app that will become the central feature of the campaign is facing criticism...

CBC.ca 4 days ago



