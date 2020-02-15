Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tim Hortons scraps Roll Up The Rim contest cups amid coronavirus fears

Tim Hortons scraps Roll Up The Rim contest cups amid coronavirus fears

CBC.ca Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Tim Hortons says it is scrapping paper cups for its upcoming Roll Up The Rim contest due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and running the contest online.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tim Hortons Announces Changes To Roll Up The Rim Contest [Video]Tim Hortons Announces Changes To Roll Up The Rim Contest

After 35 years, the coffee chain is looking to modernize its annual contest by pushing customers to its mobile app.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:05Published

Is 'Roll Up the Rim to Win' all wrapped up? [Video]Is "Roll Up the Rim to Win" all wrapped up?

Is time up for a Tim Hortons tradition?

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

No reusable cups: Starbucks will temporarily pause the use of personal cups over coronavirus fears

Starbucks won't allow use of reusable mugs over coronavirus fears. The coffee giant will still give a 10-cent discount for bringing in cups from home.
USATODAY.com

'We did fall down there': Tim Hortons apologizing after app wiped out balances for some users

As Tim Hortons prepares to go digital with Roll Up the Rim To Win next week, the app that will become the central feature of the campaign is facing criticism...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.