Dustin Brown has trick, Kings beat Wild 7-3 Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dustin Brown had three goals and an assist and the Los Angeles Kings won their fifth straight game, 7-3 over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Blake Lizotte and Trevor Moore scored 53 seconds apart in the second period, Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist and Gabriel Vilardi added a […] 👓 View full article

