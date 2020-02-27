Clark hit 3 to lift No. 22 Virginia past No. 10 Louisville

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left, and No. 22 Virginia recovered after blowing a 14-point second half lead to beat No. 10 Louisville 57-54 on Saturday. The Cavaliers (23-7, 15-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) won for the 10th time in 11 games and moved into a


