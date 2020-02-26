Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Italy mulls region-wide coronavirus quarantine in Lombardy

Italy mulls region-wide coronavirus quarantine in Lombardy

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Italy has witnessed a surge in new coronavirus cases, prompting considerations for a region-wide quarantine. Sweeping restrictions could limit mobility and assembly in Lombardy and 11 nearby provinces.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 79 in Italy, officials set up more quarantine facility

Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 79 in Italy, officials set up more quarantine facility 03:12

 Death toll due to coronavirus in Italy rose to 79. Italian officials confirmed 27 new deaths on March 3. While addressing a press conference, Head of Italian civil protection and and special commissioner for coronavirus, Angelo Borrelli said, “The total number of those who died, based on the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Italy to Shutter Schools for 2 Weeks Due to Coronavirus [Video]Italy to Shutter Schools for 2 Weeks Due to Coronavirus

Italy to Shutter Schools for 2 Weeks Due to Coronavirus Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte agreed with the closures during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Angelo Borrelli, Civil Protection, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published

Juventus-Inter Milan to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus [Video]Juventus-Inter Milan to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus

Juventus-Inter Milan to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus The Juventus' home match is one of five Serie A fixtures that will be played behind closed doors this weekend...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy region rises to 98 from 73: official

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of a nationwide contagion, has risen over...
Reuters

Italy’s health system at limit in virus-struck Lombardy

MILAN (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy has so overwhelmed the public health system there that officials are taking extraordinary measures to...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gabenewsinfo

@Gabenewsinfo Italy mulls region-wide coronavirus quarantine in Lombardy https://t.co/yv1aXhIxDI 3 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Italy mulls region-wide coronavirus quarantine in Lombardy https://t.co/JB7MPwBwGV https://t.co/zLfDVZ0kG1 46 minutes ago

cestleiden

YU HAO YU https://t.co/tuxzfc2Prz Italy mulls region-wide coronavirus quarantine in Lombardy 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.